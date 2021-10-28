Ever wondered how the Royal Navy gets supplies while at sea for months on end?
What sorts them out is a RAS, or replenishment at sea. And pretty spectacular they are too. There’s plenty of skill involved too.
You can see here that it involves a second ship, usually a Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessel, moving alongside and maintaining the same speed as the ‘mother’ ship, with wires strung between the two.
Supplies are then delivered via a breeches buoy-type affair, a successor to the old Bosun’s Chair.
In the top picture a hefty load is being transferred from RFA Fort Duquesne to the aircraft carrier HMS Centaur in May 1964. It is mid-Indian Ocean with Centaur en route from Singapore to Mombasa.
The second picture shows the submarine HMS Ambush getting fresh provisions from Fort Duquesne in August 1964 during Exercise Fotex.
Thanks to Allan Sturmey and Andrew August for the pictures.
