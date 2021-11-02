Ever wondered why this distinctive city street was nicknamed Lavatory Lane? | Nostalgia

The first picture today shows one of Portsmouth’s finest roads as most of us have never seen it – with not a vehicle in sight.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 3:46 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 3:46 pm
Laburnum Grove, North End, Portsmouth. Laburnum Grove (AKA Lavatory Lane or Brass Button Alley) - Many of the houses in Laburnum Grove are faced with a white glazed brick. These were left over from the building of The Blackwall Tunnel in 1896 and bought by local builder Peter Briggs for a farthing each.
It’s Laburnum Grove at North End, also known rather quaintly as Lavatory Lane or Brass Button Alley .

And you may have wondered why many of the houses in this street are faced with a white glazed brick.

Well, they were left over from the building of The Blackwall Tunnel in London in 1896 and bought by local builder Peter Briggs for a farthing each… hence the Lavatory Lane nickname.

Looking north over Hilsea gasworks with part of Rugby Camp in the top left. Picture: Tony Triggs collection.

