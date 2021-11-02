Ever wondered why this distinctive city street was nicknamed Lavatory Lane? | Nostalgia
The first picture today shows one of Portsmouth’s finest roads as most of us have never seen it – with not a vehicle in sight.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 3:46 pm
It’s Laburnum Grove at North End, also known rather quaintly as Lavatory Lane or Brass Button Alley .
And you may have wondered why many of the houses in this street are faced with a white glazed brick.
Well, they were left over from the building of The Blackwall Tunnel in London in 1896 and bought by local builder Peter Briggs for a farthing each… hence the Lavatory Lane nickname.
