Standing room only, thousands of sun seekers packed Southsea's beaches at the weekend as the temperatures continued to hover in the eighties, July 10, 1983. The News PP4454

30 fantastic photos that capture life in Portsmouth in the 1980s

IT was a time when Back to the Future was on at the ABC cinema in Commercial Road, the Rudmore flyover and the Pyramids Centre were being built.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 7th March 2022, 5:37 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 5:37 pm

Also in this selection you will see a fire at The Tricorn, a couple of images of the aftermath of The Great Storm of 1987, the Fasnet Race, The Mary Rose in its cradle being brought ashore in 1982 and HMS Hermes returning from the Falklands and two royal visits.

1. Portsmouth in the 1980s

HMS Vernon before being transformed into Gunwharf Quays. An aerial view of HMS Vernon, Portsmouth on October 5, 1981. The News PP4255

Photo: The News archive

2. Portsmouth in the 1980s

The landtrain at Southsea seafront in August 1989 PP1530

Photo: The News archive

3. Portsmouth in the 1980s

After the power station chimneys had been brought down brick by brick the main structure was brought down by explosives 1983. Portsmouth Power Station in Gunwharf Road in July 1983. PP467 The News, Portsmouth Archive.

Photo: The News archive

4. Portsmouth in the 1980s

The Mary Rose in its cradle being brought ashore by a barge in October 1982. The News PP3741

Photo: The News archive

