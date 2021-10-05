Fascinating old pictures of Gosport | Nostalgia
Remember High Street, Gosport, when it was full of shops, shoppers, pubs and… traffic?
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 11:59 am
If you’re struggling to visualise what that might have looked like, take a look here.
We’ve got 15 fascinating images of Gosport to see today, all drawn from The News archives.
To see them click here.
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.
We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.
You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.