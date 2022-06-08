Havant - a town built around a Roman road - in pictures | Nostalgia

Here is another selection of historic pictures of Havant town centre culled from The News archives.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 6:46 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 6:48 pm

The town grew up around a Roman road which would eventually become the A27 – before it by-passed the town completely.

Looking across the A27 to South Street, Havant, in the 1940s or '50s. Picture: Ralph Cousins collection.

Park Road North, Havant, in the 1960s taken from the top of the railway bridge. Picture: Ralph Cousins' collection.
West Street, Havant, at the turn of the last century. Picture: Ralph Cousins' postcard collection.
North Street, Havant, with The George Inn on the left. Picture: Ralph Cousins collection.
The signal box just outside Havant station in 1910. It was built in 1876, in New Lane. Picture: Ralph Cousins collection.
Looking north up North Street, Havant, with the A27 passing left to right. Picture: Ralph Cousins' postcard collection.
