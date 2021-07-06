HMS Dauntless in pictures | Nostalgia
HMS Dauntless – the second of six air defence warships built for the Royal Navy, arrived in her home port of Portsmouth for the first time on December 2, 2009.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 5:41 pm
Built by BAE Systems the Type-45 destroyer was launched in January 2007 from the Govan shipyard in Glasgow. To see more pictures of Dauntless, click here.
