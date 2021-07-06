HMS Dauntless in pictures | Nostalgia

HMS Dauntless – the second of six air defence warships built for the Royal Navy, arrived in her home port of Portsmouth for the first time on December 2, 2009.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 5:41 pm
HMS Dauntless, then the Royal Navy's newest warship enters Portsmouth for the first time on December 2, 2009. The Type-45 destroyer was launched in January 2007 from Govan shipyard in Glasgow. Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire.

Built by BAE Systems the Type-45 destroyer was launched in January 2007 from the Govan shipyard in Glasgow. To see more pictures of Dauntless, click here.

Sam Luckett shortly after proposing to Danielle Cotton after HMS Dauntless came home to Portsmouth in May 2015. Picture: Allan Hutchings (150741-027)

HMS Dauntless in the Solent before entering Portsmouth Harbour for the first time, December 2009. Picture: LA(PHOT) Keith Morgan.
Navy Days 2010 at Portsmouth Naval Base and the queue for HMS Dauntless. Picture: Paul Jacobs 102427-14
