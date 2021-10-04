HMS Victory at the Battle of Trafalgar | Nostalgia

A series of pictures which capture the sheer terror of a naval battle, with probably the most famous warship of all time – HMS Victory – at its heart.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 4th October 2021, 11:22 am
Monday, 4th October 2021
Sailors loading a cannon in HMS Victory while at close quarters with the French ship Redoutable at the Battle of Trafalgar. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
Sailors loading a cannon in HMS Victory while at close quarters with the French ship Redoutable at the Battle of Trafalgar. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

HMS Victory afloat in Portsmouth Harbour, 1920. HMS Victory moored off Gosport about 1920

Nelson lies mortally wounded in the cockpit of HMS Victory attended by Dr William Beatty and Captain Hardy at the Battle of Trafalgar. An engraving by William Holland after an original painting by Arthur William Devis. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
HMS Victory flying the famous signal 'England expects that every man will do his duty' at the Battle of Trafalgar. An engraving by William Miller after an original painting by JMW Turner. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
HMS Victory, left of centre, with the French Redoutable, far left, and Neptune, centre, receiving a broadside from Victory.
