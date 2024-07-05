Incredible photos show Dunkirk evacuation and role of Royal Navy

The evacuation of Dunkirk in 1940 was one of the most significant events in the Second World War.

More than 300,000 Allied soldiers were rescued from the beaches despite large numbers of troops being surrounded by German forces.

Winston Churchill said the Dunkirk evacuation, which took place between May 26 and June 4, was a ‘miracle of deliverance’ when speaking on the last day of the rescue.

The Royal Navy played a prominent role in the operation, providing the anti-aircraft cruiser HMS Calcutta and 39 destroyers, as well as other vessels.

We have had a look back through the archives to find some historic photos of the evacuation – and the role the Royal Navy played.

A soldier of the British Expeditionary Force, arriving back from Dunkirk, is greeted affectionately by his girlfriend. (Photo by Topical Press/Getty Images)

1. Arriving back from Dunkirk

A soldier of the British Expeditionary Force, arriving back from Dunkirk, is greeted affectionately by his girlfriend. (Photo by Topical Press/Getty Images)

Members of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF) withdraw to England during the Dunkirk evacuation, 26th May-4th June 1940. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Arriving back from Dunkirk

Members of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF) withdraw to England during the Dunkirk evacuation, 26th May-4th June 1940. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A flotilla of small boats, some carrying French troops, taking part in the Dunkirk evacuation, 26th May - 4th June 1940. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. Evacuation from Dunkirk

A flotilla of small boats, some carrying French troops, taking part in the Dunkirk evacuation, 26th May - 4th June 1940. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1940: Troops continue to arrive home in their thousands following the rescue of the British Expeditionary Forces at Dunkirk. This member of the BEF has brought a German rifle home as a souvenir. (Photo by Parker/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

4. Arriving home from Dunkirk

1940: Troops continue to arrive home in their thousands following the rescue of the British Expeditionary Forces at Dunkirk. This member of the BEF has brought a German rifle home as a souvenir. (Photo by Parker/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

