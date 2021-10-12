Luftwaffe changed the face of this Portsmouth street forever during Second World War

This wonderful shot taken from the top of the Square Tower is of High Street, Old Portsmouth, as it looked before the Luftwaffe changed it forever. In fact it was taken before the First World War. All the buildings on the left were destroyed, an area that is now part of Cathedral Green. The clock tower of the cathedral can be seen peeking over the rooftops, top left.

They failed, of course, but this striking road was never the same again.

High Street, Old Portsmouth, after the blitz of January 10, 1941.

High Street, Old Portsmouth, before 1941.