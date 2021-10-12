Luftwaffe changed the face of this Portsmouth street forever during Second World War
High Street, Old Portsmouth, was altered, almost beyond recognition, in January 1941 when the Luftwaffe attempted to wipe most of Portsmouth from the map.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 4:38 pm
They failed, of course, but this striking road was never the same again.
