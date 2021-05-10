Memories of old Portchester in pictures | Nostalgia
They could easily have been an early incarnation of Compo, Foggy and Clegg.
Monday, 10th May 2021, 2:35 pm
For Last of the Summer Wine might have taken its inspiration from this picture of four Portchester gents sitting and watching the world go by. It was probably taken in the late 1950s or early 1960s.
To see the full collection of Portchester pictures, click here.
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.