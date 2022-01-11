Portsmouth at leisure at the end of Victorian era and into the 20th century | Nostalgia

Five sparkling pictures capturing life at Southsea towards the end of Queen Victoria’s reign and on into the 1930s.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:47 pm

We particularly enjoyed the shot of the man being drenched by a wave overtopping the wall at Clarence Pier.

Did he pose for the photographer or was he genuinely caught unawares?

If the former, it would be satisfying to think the photographer rewarded him with enough cash for a warming drink.

February 7, 1936: Members of Southsea Model Yacht Club preparing their boats for the coming season. Picture: E Phillips/Fox Photos/Getty Images

The swingboats at Southsea Fair, circa 1905. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
A man getting a soaking as a wave crashes over Clarence Pier at Southsea, circa 1935. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
Crowds at Southsea in the 1890s. Picture: FJ Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
Women with a pram on the beach at Southsea, 1890s. Picture: FJ Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
