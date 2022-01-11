Portsmouth at leisure at the end of Victorian era and into the 20th century | Nostalgia
Five sparkling pictures capturing life at Southsea towards the end of Queen Victoria’s reign and on into the 1930s.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:47 pm
We particularly enjoyed the shot of the man being drenched by a wave overtopping the wall at Clarence Pier.
Did he pose for the photographer or was he genuinely caught unawares?
If the former, it would be satisfying to think the photographer rewarded him with enough cash for a warming drink.
