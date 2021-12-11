Portsmouth caught on camera 111 years ago | Nostalgia

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.
Portsmouth Dockyard workers at outmuster, 1910.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Launch of HMS Orion, 1910. Orion was one of eight armoured vessels authorised in 1909 and one of four Orion Class Battleships and was built at Portsmouth Royal Dockyard. She was laid down on November 29, 1909 and launched on August 20, 1910.
Keast's shop at 217 Commercial Road, Portsmouth, circa 1910. Picture: Courtesy of David Keast.