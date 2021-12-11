Portsmouth caught on camera 111 years ago | Nostalgia

A series of pictures from our archive which show the city in or about 1910

By Deborah Croker
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 6:05 am
Palmerston Road, Southsea, 1910.
Portsmouth Dockyard workers at outmuster, 1910.

Launch of HMS Orion, 1910. Orion was one of eight armoured vessels authorised in 1909 and one of four Orion Class Battleships and was built at Portsmouth Royal Dockyard. She was laid down on November 29, 1909 and launched on August 20, 1910.
Keast's shop at 217 Commercial Road, Portsmouth, circa 1910. Picture: Courtesy of David Keast.
