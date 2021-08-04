This photo is from circa 1895 and it shows a crowd mainly of children, wearing hats and warm clothing, sit on stony Southsea beach looking out to sea. Photo by F J Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
This photo is from circa 1895 and it shows a crowd mainly of children, wearing hats and warm clothing, sit on stony Southsea beach looking out to sea. Photo by F J Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Revealed: 13 rarely seen photos of Southsea in the Victorian era

Southsea was a popular destination with the Victorians.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 4:02 pm

If you have ever wondered what the seafront looked like back in the late 19th century, here are a number of rarely seen photos from the 1890s.

They include pictures from Southsea beach as well as the common.

It also includes photos of the busy piers and also the bathing facilities at the beach in the late Victorian era.

1. Victorian Southsea

Crowds on the beach at Southsea in the 1890s. Photo by F. J. Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

2. Victorian Southsea

This photo from circa 1895 shows a stony and crowded beach at Southsea, a few children are paddling. Photo by F J Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

3. Victorian Southsea

Boats on the beach at Southsea, England, with advertisements for Bovril and Oxo on a building behind, 1896. Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

4. Victorian Southsea

Sailing boats on the beach at Southsea in the 1890s. Photo by F. J. Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

