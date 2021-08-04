Revealed: 13 rarely seen photos of Southsea in the Victorian era
Southsea was a popular destination with the Victorians.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 4:02 pm
If you have ever wondered what the seafront looked like back in the late 19th century, here are a number of rarely seen photos from the 1890s.
They include pictures from Southsea beach as well as the common.
MORE: 15 rare photos of Portsmouth parades from the past, 12 interesting Royal Navy vessels from the past in Portsmouth
It also includes photos of the busy piers and also the bathing facilities at the beach in the late Victorian era.
Make sure to click through all the pages of our gallery!
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
Page 1 of 3