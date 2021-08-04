Portsmouth Harbour in Hampshire, circa 1880. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
12 interesting Royal Navy vessels from the past in Portsmouth

There are some extremely old and rare images included in this selection.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:22 pm

Featured are HMS Warrior, RRS Discovery, HMS Hercules, STS Pogoria, HMS Calliope, HMS Victory and French vessel Le Jaureguiberry.

The barque-rigged Discovery in Portsmouth harbour Possibly taken in 1923 after refitting at Vospers yard were we see the RRS Discovery. She was a barque-rigged auxiliary steamship built for Antarctic research. Launched in 1901, she was the last traditional wooden three-masted ship to be built in the United Kingdom

HMS Hercules after de-masting and unarmed and had possibly become part of HMS Fisgard. Picture: Robert James collection.

De-masted three decker in Portsmouth Harbour. This marvellous photograph of a Nelsonian/Napolionic wooden wall was loaned to us by William Tofts of Copnor. We don't believe it to be HMS Victory but could be. Steam tugs are alongside.

The Polish ship Pogoria in 1982's Tall Ships Race. The News PP1702

