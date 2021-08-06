Roundabouts we love to hate in Portsmouth and Fareham | Nostalgia

The old roundabout outside The News Centre, Hilsea, and the jams that built when the new, giant, Portsbridge roundabout opened just up the road about 1970.
Fareham: Work in progress on the Delme Roundabout flyover with a giant pile-driver in position and the route the road would take, November 1983. Picture: The News PP987
The M27 under construction. Looking west into the distance is the M27 from Portsbridge roundabout into the distant Portchester. Picture: Tony Triggs collection. The newly-built News Centre at Hilsea in 1969 with work beginning on what would become Portsbridge roundabout with no trace of the A27 or M27 in sight. Picture: The News Fareham: Work on the Quay Street roundabout flyover looking north in August 1985. Picture: The News PP989