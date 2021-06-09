Step back in time with this artist's Gosport exhibition | Nostalgia

Neil Marshall with some of his paintings. Picture: Bob Hind

Regular readers might remember several of Neil’s works which have been shown here.

The last picture featured on these pages by the Stubbington painter was of the old Gosport Road railway station.

Raised in Gosport, Neil specialises in recreating unique, nostalgic local scenes using oil and acrylic paints.

Past and Present Gosport art exhibition.

All works are for sale with numbered prints going for £35.

The exhibition runs until August 28 with free admission from 10am to 4pm.

n Here are two more veteran army jeeps which were on display at last Sunday’s event on Hayling Island to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

On the right is a Willys/Hotchkiss Jeep dating from 1962 and which belongs to Myrrdin Evans.

Two of the military vehicles on display on Hayling Island. Picture: Bob Hind.

Only 672 were built and this one was used by the French army.

HOW DID WE KEEP THESE MONSTERS A SECRET?

In our final picture here, take note of this side of the low concrete wall at Hayling Island, for that is where the Mulberry Harbour caissons were built for Normandy.

The concrete in the centre is where the Mulberry Harbour caissons were built. Picture: Bob Hind

Richard Coates says four were constructed here but only two made it across the English Channel.