When coal dominated Old Portsmouth - picture special | Nostalgia
From lighting and heating Portsmouth’s homes and businesses to keeping the Royal Navy on the move, our reliance on old King Coal was once total.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:43 pm
Looking at Gunwharf Quays and the Camber today you would not believe they were once dominated by an enormous power station and ships full of coal tied up in the adjacent Camber.
