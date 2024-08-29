Wonderful re-enactments pictures taking you back to life at Fort Nelson

It was one of five defensive forts built on the summit of Portsdown Hill during the 1860s, overlooking the city. In times of war a garrison of about 200 volunteers, as well as regular army officers, would have helped to guard the fort.

Nowadays the fort is open all year round as a museum where visitors can learn more about the artillery stored there and Fort Nelson’s secret underground tunnels.

The site is also popular with re-enactments which regular take place.

Here are a few of those events taking place, featuring in photos from The News’ archive.

