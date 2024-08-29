Wonderful re-enactments pictures taking you back to life at Fort Nelson
By Steve Deeks
Published 28th Sep 2020, 15:30 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 15:46 BST
A visit to Fort Nelson is a must if you are interested in the history of Portsmouth and its role in preventing attacks by the French during the late 19th century.
It was one of five defensive forts built on the summit of Portsdown Hill during the 1860s, overlooking the city. In times of war a garrison of about 200 volunteers, as well as regular army officers, would have helped to guard the fort.
Nowadays the fort is open all year round as a museum where visitors can learn more about the artillery stored there and Fort Nelson’s secret underground tunnels.
2005. Members of the 2nd Guards Rifle Division of The Soviet Red Army 1941-45 - ' The Great Patriotic War ' join in the re-enactments at Fort Nelson. Picture: Malcolm Wells 051491-66 Photo: The News archive
2003. Brockhurst Artillery and Great War Society re-enactment teams descended upon the Royal Armouries at Fort Nelson to man an 18lb. quick fire artillery piece amongst other activities open to the public demonstrating what life was like for soldiers in the Great War. Picture: Jonathan Brady 035103-33 Photo: The News archive
2003. Brockhurst Artillery re-enactors (l-r) Paul Jackson, Tony McNamara, and Graham Chadwick descended upon the Royal Armouries at Fort Nelson to man an 18lb. quick fire artillery piece amongst other activities open to the public demonstrating what life was like for soldiers in the Great War. Picture: Jonathan Brady 035103-39 Photo: The News archive
