Things to do in Portsmouth: hundreds of VW vehicles to gather on Southsea Common as Beach Dubbin' festival returns

Petrol heads and music fans will flock to the seafront this weekend to admire hundreds of classic vehicles and support local charities.
By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:30 BST- 2 min read

The Beach Dubbin’ festival, an annual event in which Volkswagen owners display their cars and campervans, will return to Southsea Common on Sunday, August 6.

This year’s event will feature at least 750 vehicles, and visitors will be entertained by live music, dancers and cosplayers alonside local traders and food and drinks stalls. The petrolhead bonanza will run from 10.00am to 4.00pm, with proceeds going towards the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, as well a selection of smaller charities. It is free to attend on foot.

Beach Dubbin' 2023 on Southsea Common.Beach Dubbin' 2023 on Southsea Common.
Beach Dubbin' 2023 on Southsea Common.
A spokesperson for the charity festival said: “This year we have two DJs going back to back - Slippers the Split, and Eddie Lovebus with DJ Gazman. As well as that, courtesy of Saltrock, we have the incredible trials rider, multiple Guinness world record holder and participant on Britain’s Got Talent, Andrei Burton.

“We also have a performance from Southern Ska Collective Choir, performances from Jiggy Wrigglers, and cosplayers from Dream Team Portsmouth. It’s looking to be an incredible day on the common.”

Those who wish to display a vehicle at Beach Dubbin’ 2023 can do so for £10. For more information about the event, including weather updates and travel information, visit the Beach Dubbin’ Facebook page or website.

Beach Dubbin’, which debuted in 2018 following in the footsteps of Beach Buggin’, has raised £57,538.27 for charity so far. Sponsors for this year’s event include Breeze Van Centres, Hide Away Campervans, Saltrock, NJ’s Auto Emporium and Euro Car Parts.

