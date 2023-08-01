The Beach Dubbin’ festival, an annual event in which Volkswagen owners display their cars and campervans, will return to Southsea Common on Sunday, August 6.

This year’s event will feature at least 750 vehicles, and visitors will be entertained by live music, dancers and cosplayers alonside local traders and food and drinks stalls. The petrolhead bonanza will run from 10.00am to 4.00pm, with proceeds going towards the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, as well a selection of smaller charities. It is free to attend on foot.

Beach Dubbin' 2023 on Southsea Common.

A spokesperson for the charity festival said: “This year we have two DJs going back to back - Slippers the Split, and Eddie Lovebus with DJ Gazman. As well as that, courtesy of Saltrock, we have the incredible trials rider, multiple Guinness world record holder and participant on Britain’s Got Talent, Andrei Burton.

“We also have a performance from Southern Ska Collective Choir, performances from Jiggy Wrigglers, and cosplayers from Dream Team Portsmouth. It’s looking to be an incredible day on the common.”