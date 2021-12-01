Festive TV specials have become a huge part of December, along with a traditional turkey dinner and present giving.

From reboots of childhood favourites, to festive comedies and new instalments of your favourite series, there is plenty to watch on the box this Christmas.

Here's a list of some of the best TV shows that will be on our screens this festive season:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special will feature the cast of Channel 4's It's a Sin.

Doctor Who

Christmas TV schedules just wouldn't be the same without the annual festive episode of Doctor Who.

Jodie Whittaker is preparing for her last appearances inside the Tardis and there will be a New Year's special of Doctor Who, marking the first of three specials before her exit in Autumn 2022.

You can watch the festive special on BBC One on January 1, with a time to be confirmed.

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues

Mariah Carey will be teaming up with Apple for an all-singing, all-dancing Christmas special.

The show first took place in 2020, featuring the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Arianna Grande and more.

This year's show will feature artists such as Khalid and Kirk Franklin for a performance of their new single, Fall in Love at Christmas.

This show is sure to get you in the festive spirit, with a release date set for December 3 on Apple TV+.

Call The Midwife

A host of familiar faces will be returning to Call the Midwife this Christmas, including Miriam Margolyes who missed the 10th series of the show.

The special will see Lucille Anderson (played by Leonie Elliott) and Cyril Robinson ( played by Zephryn Taitte) prepare for their upcoming winter wedding as the midwives have their busiest Christmas Day yet.

The Call the Midwife Christmas special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One at 8pm, with series 11 set to follow in January.

Great British Bake Off Christmas Special

Now that the latest series of the baking show has come to an end, it is time to get your aprons on for the Great British Bake Off Christmas Special.

The show will reunite the It's a Sin cast in some seasonally-themed baking challenges.

The line-up will include Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Shaun Dooley and Nathaniel Curtis from the Channel 4 drama series.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are set to return as the judges, with Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding as the GBBO hosts.

The festive baking competition will air on Christmas Day on Channel 4 at 8pm.

A Very British Scandal

This period drama is sure to please this Christmas as the new three-part series will focus on the divorce of the Duke (played by Paul Bettany) and Duchess of Argyll (played by Claire Foy).

The show was first on our screens in 2018 (named A Very English Scandal) with Hugh Grant and Blake Harrison amongst the cast.

The first episode will air on Boxing Day on BBC One at 9pm, with the second and third episodes airing at the same time on December 27 and December 28.

A box set of all episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after the first episode has aired.

Strictly Come Dancing

This year's series of Strictly Come Dancing has been one of the most entertaining yet, with the winner due to be announced before Christmas.

Viewers will not have long to wait for the Christmas special, with some past Strictly favourites set to take centre stage in the ballroom.

Jay Blades from The Repair Shop, singer Anne Marie, presenter Adrian Chiles and more are set to take part in the festive instalment this year.

The show will air on Christmas Day on BBC One, with a time yet to be announced.

The Abominable Snow Baby

Based on Terry Pratchett’s Abominable Snow Baby, this special will have a host of Christmas stars including Julie Waters, Hugh Dancy and David Harewood.

The show will see the 14-foot-tall Abominable Snow Baby as they arrive in a small English town to the surprise of the local townsfolk.

The animated show will air on Channel 4 on Christmas Day at 7.30pm.

SEE ALSO: 7 pubs and restaurants open for food on Christmas Day in Portsmouth in 2021

Around the World in 80 Days

David Tennant will take on the role of adventurer Phileas Fogg in a new adaptation of Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days.

Phineas will attempt to travel around the world in 80 days in order to win a cash prize for his troubles.

The soundtrack has been provided by Composer Hans Zimmer and Christian Lundberg for the eight-part series.

The series will air on BBC One on Boxing Day at 5.50pm.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron