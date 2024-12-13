The world-renowned Coca Cola Truck Christmas tour is coming to Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth for the second time in a row.

Having already stopped off at several locations across the UK, the soft drink company is spreading festive cheer at one of the city’s premier shopping centres. Visitors will get chance to see the vehicle between midday and 8pm today (December 14).

The Coca Cola Truck in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, in 2023. The Christmas lorry is returning to the city on December 14. | Alex Shute

People have been advised to get there early to avoid disappointment. Gunwharf Quays posted on Facebook yesterday: “HOLIDAYS ARE COMING! Join the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour as it stops at Gunwharf Quays TOMORROW (Saturday, December 14). Closing time will be based on demand; queue closing time will vary per location (get there early to avoid any disappointment!).”

Portsmouth residents flocked to see the vehicle last year, with fun and interactive experiences set up for the children to enjoy. The company introduced a new snow globe where families could take the perfect Christmas picture in front of the truck, with a local choir performing festive carols.

The vehicle has become synonymous with the festive season due to its yearly advert. Coca Cola recently published the video on its website so people could watch it all year round.

A new 16-second version of the advert, which was seen on TV screens in November, featured the classic tune and one of the lorries driving through a wintry village. The shot was different this year, with the company entirely using AI rather than actors.