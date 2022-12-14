The couple have been adorning their house with lights for more than 50 years, but it was only when one of their friends said they should do it for charity, that they upped the ante.

Barbara and Bill Wright have decorated their home with Christmas lights once again despite the cost of living crises to raise money for charity Pictured: Bill and BarbaraWright outside their home in Portchester, Portsmouth on Monday 12th December 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

The local foodbank has seen an increase in the amount of people accessing it’s service and a decrease in people donating food, and the money raised from the couple’s lights will help throw them a lifeline to continue to support families to it’s fullest potential.

Bill said: ‘We have been doing it for 50 years but as far as charity goes maybe 15 to 20 years. We did it for the children really and then someone said why not to it for charity.

‘We get an awful lot of joy out of it and for several years people weren’t able to come into our garden and see the lights properly, but this is the first year they can, and there is so much excitement and we get so much joy hearing other people talking about it.’

Barbara and Bill Wright have decorated their home with Christmas lights once again despite the cost of living crises to raise money for charity Pictured: GV of the Christmas lights at their home in Portchester, Portsmouth on Monday 12th December 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Bill added: ‘We are taking it all in our stride. A number of people have said about the cost and of course there is a cost but I don’t smoke or drink and if I did these things it would cost a lot more and we spend money to help other people.’