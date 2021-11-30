The duo announced the collaboration yesterday with Ed Sheeran taking to Instagram with some teasers.

In the first video, Ed is seen with placards, recreating the iconic Love Actually scene, as he takes each piece of card down one by one.

All of the cards have messages that explain that the song is due to be released soon.

Musicians Elton John and Ed Sheeran will release the festive tune this week.

In the second video, Ed shows himself and Elton John in the music video for the song, along with comedian Michael McIntyre and presenter Jonathon Ross.

Here is everything you need to know about the festive tune:

What is the song called?

Ed announced in the first teaser for the song that it is aptly named 'Merry Christmas'.

The singer, from Framlington in Suffolk, revealed last month that he will be producing the Christmas song with Elton in an interview with NPO Radio 2 in the Netherlands.

He said: 'If you wait two months, you will see. There's something coming in December and it is great.

‘Elton rang me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas — Elton rings me almost every single day.'

Elton told Ed: 'Step Into Christmas is number six in the charts. I am 74 and still getting chart hits, this is great. I want to do another Christmas song, will you do it with me?’

Ed agreed to the collaboration and said the song should come out in 2022.

In the first teaser for the song, Ed went on to explain that he wrote the chorus the same day as the initial conversation, leading to the release of the song this year.

When will the song be released?

The 'Merry Christmas' single will be released this Friday (December 3).

Could the song become Christmas number one?

There is a good chance that 'Merry Christmas' could become Christmas number one this year.

Ed and Elton are known for their chart-topping hits, with over 15 UK number one singles between them and many number one albums.

Other contenders for Christmas number one this year include Adele, George Ezra, ABBA, Gary Barlow and Sheridan Smith, and more.

The Official Christmas number one will be announced on BBC Radio One on Christmas Eve this year.

