Officially launching on Saturday, November 23, Portsmouth on Ice is returning to the city to create a magical Christmas atmosphere – and the ice rink has got a lot in store for customers with DJ sessions, early morning and SEN sessions. The ice rink will be in action until January 5 and it has quickly taken shape in the square after being cordoned off at the start of last week.

S3K Group has managed the ice rink since 2019 and Ed White,managing director and founder, has expressed his excitement to be heading back to the city for another year.

“We have a full schedule of skating sessions, family sessions, SEND sessions and DJ nights lined up and we can’t wait to get the season underway at the end of November.”

The popular SEND sessions have become a firm fixture in the ice rink’s calendar following the increasing demand for them. The sessions cater for people of all ages with special educational needs and disabilities with noise levels being kept to a minimum and the capacity is also reduced during these sessions. These will take place on November 24 at 11am, November 27 at 3.30pm, December 4 at 3.30pm, December 12 at 10am and December 14 at 10am.

DJ Nights will also be making a return and they will run on November 30, December 6 and December 21 during the 8pm and 9:15pm sessions.Ticket prices start at £13 for a child, £15 for an adult and £15.50 for an adult and apreschooler and can be booked in advance.

Family tickets, concessions and season tickets are available and skate aids are available for £6.50 per aid. School bookings for exclusive hire are also welcomed and discounts available for group bookings of more than 20 people.

