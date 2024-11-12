Guildhall Square cordoned off as preparation gets underway for Portsmouth's festive ice rink

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 11:12 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 11:13 BST

Work has officially started at Guildhall Square as the city anticipates the wonderfully festive ice rink.

Returning for another year, Portsmouth on Ice will be taking over the square this winter for hour-long skating sessions everyday, with the excpetion of Christmas day, from Saturday, November 23 until Sunday, January 5.

The popular skating rink has been a key part of the city’s festive season and this year, the team at event agency, S3K Group, have also arranged for new early morning weekday sessions, special SEND sessions and DJ nights to take place.

Guildhall Square has officially been cordoned off as preparation gets underway for the ice rink - but there is a long way to go until the site is completed.

S3K Group has managed the ice rink since 2019 and Ed White,managing director and founder, has expressed his excitement to be heading back to the city for another year.

He said: “The team is really excited to be coming back to Portsmouth again. We pride ourselves on providing a high quality facility for the best skating experience, whatever the weather, and for us it is all about seeing people making memories and having fun.

“We have a full schedule of skating sessions, family sessions, SEND sessions and DJ nights lined up and we can’t wait to get the season underway at the end of November.” 

The popular SEND sessions have become a firm fixture in the ice rink’s calendar following the increasing demand for them. The sessions cater for people of all ages with special educational needs and disabilities with noise levels being kept to a minimum and the capacity is also reduced during these sessions. These will take place on November 24 at 11am, November 27 at 3.30pm, December 4 at 3.30pm, December 12 at 10am and December 14 at 10am.

DJ Nights will also be making a return and they will run on November 30, December 6 and December 21 during the 8pm and 9:15pm sessions.

Ticket prices start at £13 for a child, £15 for an adult and £15.50 for an adult and apreschooler and can be booked in advance.

Family tickets, concessions and season tickets are available and skate aids are available for £6.50 per aid. School bookings for exclusive hire are also welcomed and discounts available for group bookings of more than 20 people.

For more information about the ice rink and to book, click here. Walk-ups are welcome but are subject to availability on the day.

