The popular skating rink has been a key part of the city’s festive season and this year, the team at event agency, S3K Group, have also arranged for new early morning weekday sessions, special SEND sessions and DJ nights to take place.

S3K Group has managed the ice rink since 2019 and Ed White,managing director and founder, has expressed his excitement to be heading back to the city for another year.

He said: “The team is really excited to be coming back to Portsmouth again. We pride ourselves on providing a high quality facility for the best skating experience, whatever the weather, and for us it is all about seeing people making memories and having fun.

The popular SEND sessions have become a firm fixture in the ice rink’s calendar following the increasing demand for them. The sessions cater for people of all ages with special educational needs and disabilities with noise levels being kept to a minimum and the capacity is also reduced during these sessions. These will take place on November 24 at 11am, November 27 at 3.30pm, December 4 at 3.30pm, December 12 at 10am and December 14 at 10am.

Ticket prices start at £13 for a child, £15 for an adult and £15.50 for an adult and apreschooler and can be booked in advance.

Family tickets, concessions and season tickets are available and skate aids are available for £6.50 per aid. School bookings for exclusive hire are also welcomed and discounts available for group bookings of more than 20 people.

