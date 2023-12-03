Hayling Island’s popular Christmas Street Party made a return this weekend with lots of festive fun for all of the family.
The Hayling Island Christmas Street Party took place on Saturday, December 2 in Mengham Road between midday and 4pm. The fantastic family fun on offer included a Santa’s Grotto, fairground, stalls and live entertainment.
Other festive events this weekend included the Emsworth Christmas lights switch-on which took place in The Square on Friday, December 1 and the Waterlooville Christmas Event which tok place in the town centre on Saturday, December 2.
Here are 14 pictures of festive fun at The Hayling Island Christmas Street Party:
1. Hayling Island Christmas Street Party
Performers from the Warner Theatre Company came dressed to impress Photo: Alex Shute
2. Hayling Island Christmas Street Party
Youngster Phoebe Sadler, 6 with her grandad playing Hook-A-Duck Photo: Alex Shute
3. Hayling Island Christmas Street Party
Sahron Cogger, raising money for The Lilly Foundation and Julie Kirby (Santas Daughter) raising money for the RNLI. Photo: Alex Shute
4. Hayling Island Christmas Street Party
Ykes of Hayling Photo: Alex Shute