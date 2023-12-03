News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hayling Island Christmas Street Party: 14 festive pictures of families having fun at the annual event

Hayling Island’s popular Christmas Street Party made a return this weekend with lots of festive fun for all of the family.
By Joe Buncle
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 17:28 GMT

The Hayling Island Christmas Street Party took place on Saturday, December 2 in Mengham Road between midday and 4pm. The fantastic family fun on offer included a Santa’s Grotto, fairground, stalls and live entertainment.

NOW READ: Baffins Christmas Market in Portsmouth's Tangier Road returns

Other festive events this weekend included the Emsworth Christmas lights switch-on which took place in The Square on Friday, December 1 and the Waterlooville Christmas Event which tok place in the town centre on Saturday, December 2.

Here are 14 pictures of festive fun at The Hayling Island Christmas Street Party:

Locals braved the cold to celebrate the start of the Christmas festivites with a street party on Hayling Island on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Performers from the Warner Theatre Company came dressed to impress Photos by Alex Shute

1. Hayling Island Christmas Street Party

Locals braved the cold to celebrate the start of the Christmas festivites with a street party on Hayling Island on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Performers from the Warner Theatre Company came dressed to impress Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Locals braved the cold to celebrate the start of the Christmas festivites with a street party on Hayling Island on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Youngster Phoebe Sadler, 6 with her grandad playing Hook-A-Duck Photos by Alex Shute

2. Hayling Island Christmas Street Party

Locals braved the cold to celebrate the start of the Christmas festivites with a street party on Hayling Island on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Youngster Phoebe Sadler, 6 with her grandad playing Hook-A-Duck Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Locals braved the cold to celebrate the start of the Christmas festivites with a street party on Hayling Island on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Sahron Cogger, raising money for The Lilly Foundation and Julie Kirby (Santas Daughter) raising money for the RNLI. Photos by Alex Shute

3. Hayling Island Christmas Street Party

Locals braved the cold to celebrate the start of the Christmas festivites with a street party on Hayling Island on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Sahron Cogger, raising money for The Lilly Foundation and Julie Kirby (Santas Daughter) raising money for the RNLI. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Locals braved the cold to celebrate the start of the Christmas festivites with a street party on Hayling Island on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Ykes of Hayling Photos by Alex Shute

4. Hayling Island Christmas Street Party

Locals braved the cold to celebrate the start of the Christmas festivites with a street party on Hayling Island on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Ykes of Hayling Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hayling IslandPortsmouthEmsworth