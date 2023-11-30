News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

The Hayling Island Christmas Street Party makes a return - this is when and what is there

Hayling Island’s popular Christmas Street Party makes a return this weekend with lots of festive fun for all of the family.
By Kelly Brown
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:46 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 13:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Hayling Island Christmas Street Party takes place on Saturday, December 2 in Mengham Road between midday and 4pm. The fantastic family fun on offer includes a Santa’s Grotto, fairground, stalls and live entertainment with people visiting encouraged to either walk or park for free in one of the area’s car parks.

Other festive events this weekend include the Emsworth Christmas lights switch-on taking place in The Square on Friday, December 1 starting at 5.15pm and the Waterlooville Christmas Event taking place in the town centre on Saturday, December 2 between 10am and 4pm.

Related topics:Hayling IslandEmsworth