The Hayling Island Christmas Street Party makes a return - this is when and what is there
The Hayling Island Christmas Street Party takes place on Saturday, December 2 in Mengham Road between midday and 4pm. The fantastic family fun on offer includes a Santa’s Grotto, fairground, stalls and live entertainment with people visiting encouraged to either walk or park for free in one of the area’s car parks.
Other festive events this weekend include the Emsworth Christmas lights switch-on taking place in The Square on Friday, December 1 starting at 5.15pm and the Waterlooville Christmas Event taking place in the town centre on Saturday, December 2 between 10am and 4pm.