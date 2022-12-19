Portsmouth Supermarket Opening Times Christmas 2022: When Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Aldi and Lidl open on Christmas Eve, Day and Boxing Day?
THE festive holidays are right around the corner and many will be braving the a last-minute food shop.
Christmas Day is fast approaching and it’s best to be prepared ahead of the big day.
If you are planning on joining in the hustle and bustle at the supermarkets, you’ll need to know the opening times to make sure you can buy those packs of Christmas veg and the precious bottle of bubbly.
The usual opening times are often different over the festive period. We have put together a list of the opening hours of the major supermarkets in the Portsmouth area.
Here is everything you need to know:
Tesco
Opening times vary for different stores. The opening times for Fratton Tesco Extra, in Fratton Way, are as follows:
Christmas Eve: Midnight - 6PM
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am – 6pm
New Year’s Eve: 7am – 6pm
New Year’s Day: 10am – 4pm
The opening times for the Tesco in Clement Attlee Way, Cosham – near Lakeside North Harbour – are slightly different:
Christmas Eve: 5am – 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am – 6pm
New Year’s Eve: 6am – 6pm
New Year’s Day: 10am – 4pm
Express stores have different times associated with them and are the mostly same at each store. The opening times for the Express store in Goldsmith Avenue are as follows:
Christmas Eve: 6am – 10pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am – 7pm
New Year’s Eve: 6am – 10pm
New Year’s Day: 8am – 10pm
Customers are advised to look at the Tesco store finder for their nearest stores.
Sainsbury’s
Store opening times will vary due to location, but here are the opening times for the store in Commercial Road:
Christmas Eve: 7am – 9pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am – 9pm
New Year’s Eve: 7am – 9pm
New Year’s Day: 7am – 9pm
To find the store times locally, visit the website here.
Morrisons
Opening times are Morrisons outlets vary depending on their location. The information for the Victory Retail Park site are:
Christmas Eve: 6am – 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am – 6pm
New Year’s Eve: 7am – 7pm
New Year’s Day: 10am – 4pm
People can find the information related to their local store here.
Lidl
The supermarket recommends checking the opening times for the nearest store on its website. Opening times for the store on Goldsmith Avenue are:
Christmas Eve: 7am – 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
New Year’s Eve: 8am – 10pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
Aldi
Opening times across all of Aldi’s stores can be found on their locater website, and may vary depending on their location.
The standard Aldi festive opening schedule are:
Christmas Eve: 7am – 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
New Year’s Eve: 8am – 10pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
M&S Food Hall
Like other supermarkets, the opening times for M&S may be different depending on the location.
The opening times for M&S Food Hall on Ocean Retail Park are as follows:
Christmas Eve: 6am – 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
New Year’s Eve: 8am – 6pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
Waitrose
The opening times for the Waitrose store in Marmion Road, Southsea, are as follows:
Christmas Eve: 6am – 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
New Year’s Eve: 8am – 6pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
The Waitrose store locater for nearby shops can be found here.
The opening times for the store in Stoke Road
Christmas Eve: 8am to 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
December 27: 9am to 5pm
New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm
New Year’s Day: 10am to 4pm