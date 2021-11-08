Pret A Manger have launched their Christmas menu for 2021, including the turkey and trimmings toastie.

The festive offering are set to make a return to the high street coffee chain along with some new additions.

The new hot drinks are inspired by the sweet treats on the Pret menu, which are sure to please the coffee shop's fans.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Christmas menu:

What's on the new menu?

The new festive Pret menu will feature an array of sweet and savoury treats that are sure to please this Christmas.

Savoury items

There will be 10 savoury items added to the Pret menu just in time for Christmas.

Foodies will be able to get their hands on Pret's Christmas lunch sandwich which includes thick slices of turkey with port and orange cranberry sauce, herby pork stuffing and baby spinach leaves.

The sandwich is then finished off with a dab of mayonnaise and a sprinkling of crispy onions.

This sandwich does contain alcohol.

For those who prefer a Pret baguette, the Christmas baguette will also make a return, with the same ingredients as the Christmas lunch sandwich.

The brie, pistachio and cranberry baguette will return to the menu, with slices of French brie with port and orange cranberry sauce, mayonnaise, toasted pistachios and a handful of peppery rocket in crusty baguette (contains alcohol).

A new Turkey and Trimmings toastie will also launch this year, with mature cheddar cheese, Wiltshire ham, British turkey and herby pork stuffing with caramelised onion chutney which will be toasted to perfection.

The pigs in blankets hot roll is a brilliant twist on the Christmas dinner favourite, using Lincolnshire style sausages wrapped in streaky bacon with a layer of caramelised onion chutney and a dab of mustard in a crusty roll.

If you don't fancy a lunchtime treat that includes bread, the new Christmas stuffing mac and cheese is sure to please your taste buds.

The mac and cheese contains a bed of herby pork stuffing covered with tubetti rigati pasta with a mature cheddar béchamel sauce and parsley.

It is then topped with breadcrumbs and Italian mature cheese.

The turkey and ham soup will also return to the menu this year to warm you up in the upcoming winter months.

Those who follow a plant based diet are in for a treat this Christmas with the new Pret Christmas vegan menu items.

Vegans will have the choice between the new vegan Christmas flatbread that includes Christmas pesto, vegan sage mayonnaise, port and orange cranberry sauce and more or the Vegan Christmas nut roast sandwich.

There is also a new vegan festive pasta bake on the menu.

Sweet items

The Pret mince pie will return this year, with its mincemeat filling containing festive fruits which has been soaked in brandy (contains alcohol).

Melvin, Pret's melting gingerbread snowman is also set to return, alongside the Christmas tiffin.

New items on the menu include the nutty salted caramel brownie which contains rich Belgian chocolate and dollops of salted caramel, then topped with chopped walnuts and drizzle of caramel sauce.

New drinks include the Love Bar latte, which is a take on the Pret flapjack, the Love Bar.

The hot drink combines indulgent chocolate caramel cookie syrup, a shot of espresso, steamed milk and it is then topped with a swirl of whipped cream and caramel sauce.

There will also be a Gingerbread latte on offer, which is Pret's version of the festive classic hot drink.

For those who prefer to live caffeine free, the Popcorn Bar hot chocolate is sure to warm you up with its combination of popcorn syrup, steamed milk, swirl of whipped cream and a sprinkling of chocolate powder.

Iced coffee drinkers do not need to miss out this festive season, as Pret have launched a cold brew coffee latte, a cold brew coffee mocha and a cold brew coffee black.

These cold drinks all come in a can and are ready to drink on the go as you Christmas shop until your heart is content.

Will Pret be donating to charity this Christmas?

This year, Pret will be donating 50p from the sale of each of their Christmas lunch and vegan nut roast sandwiches to The Pret Foundation.

This charity is committed to helping break the cycle of homelessness, hunger and poverty.

The Pret Foundation works with grassroots charities in communities that are local to Pret stores as they donate unsold, freshly made Pret food to those most in need.

For more than 25 years, The Pret Foundation has donated 35 million food items to 126 charities up and down the UK, as well as worldwide.

When will the menu be released?

The festive range will launch in Pret and Veggie Pret shops nationwide today (November 9) until the end of December, while supplies last.

For the first three weeks, Pret lovers will be able to get their hands on the Christmas lunch sandwich exclusively in shops and on Deliveroo while all the rest of the Pret and Veggie Pret items can be enjoyed in shops or ordered via any delivery partner including Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

