This year, Queen Elizabeth II will yet again take to our screens in her 69th annual Christmas address.

The Queen's first televised speech took place on December 25, 1957 which was broadcast on live TV on the BBC to millions of UK citizens.

The British monarch's Christmas message may be more emotional this year as it will be the first Christmas address following the loss of her husband Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the continuing impact of Coronavirus across the globe.

The Queen's Christmas message will be broadcast at 3pm.

In the run-up to Christmas Day, the Queen cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas lunch with family members after Boris Johnson pledged that Christmas will not be cancelled this year as the new Omicron variant sweeps the nation.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's Christmas message:

What time is the Queen's Christmas speech?

The annual Christmas message will be broadcast on numerous UK television channels at 3pm on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

3pm is the traditional time slot for the Queen's speech, which was set back in 1957.

However, the Queen's annual address is no longer broadcast live on TV, as she has pre-recorded the message in early December for Christmas Day every year since 1960.

How can I watch the Queen's Christmas speech this year?

The festive message will be broadcast on BBC One, ITV, Sky News, and Sky One this year.

The speech can also be listened to on BBC Radio 4 at 3pm.

If you prefer to watch the speech on a mobile device or online, the Royal Family will be broadcasting the address on their Youtube channel and Facebook page.

What will be mentioned in this year's address?

The exact details of the Queen's speech are kept under wraps every year until the live broadcast.

Due to this year's events, the Queen may touch on personal subjects such as the death of Prince Phillip on April 9 this year.

The Queen may also mention this year's COP26 event and the impact of climate change as well as the continuous impact of Covid.

Last year, the Queen expressed her gratitude to the NHS and frontline staff who have worked throughout the pandemic as she reassured those who are struggling without friends and family due to lockdown restrictions that they 'are not alone’ and that 'even on the darkest nights, there is hope in the new dawn.'

