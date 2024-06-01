Tourists flock in their droves to the UK’s island city, which has more than its fair share of world-class attractions, heritage and culture. But, painful though it may be to admit, Portsmouth is not perfect.
The city has had long-standing issues with transport, the environment and retail due to a combination of world events as well as more specific geographical factors like our incredibly concentrated population.
We’ve put together a list of things that could make Portsmouth an even better place to live.
1. Things Portsmouth needs more of
We’ve put together a list of things that could make Portsmouth an even better place to live. Picture: Adobe Stock Photo: -
2. More cycle lanes
With so many cars on the roads, Portsmouth can be an intimidating place for cyclists. Recent years have also seen the rise of the e-scooter, which has proved controversial with motorists and pedestrians alike. More cycle lanes could adress both issues. Photo: Ben - stock.adobe.com
3. Trees
Studies have shown that more trees and greenery can have a positive impact on mental health - and more trees would, of course, help with Portsmouth's carbon footprint. Photo: -
4. An underground railway
It may sound pie-in-the-sky, but in 2022 Transport for the South East proposed an underground rail system in Southampton which would link up with Portsmouth City Centre. Other UK cities such as London, Glasgow, Liverpool and Newcastle already benefit from subterranean public transport. A Portsmouth underground could reduce air pollution and traffic in the city. Photo: (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)