Suzi Rishworth said her daughter Eva was left ‘heartbroken’ when young parson’s terrier Nellie disappeared from the family’s horse field near their home in Rowlands Castle on the evening of November 22, 2022. She believes Nellie was stolen and has reported the matter to Hampshire Constabulary who are investigating.

Suzi said: ‘I think she was picked up by somebody that night. I don’t believe she ran away because she’s never run away before.’

Suzi Rishworth said that her two children, aged 7 and 11, are 'devastated' by the loss of family pet Nellie.

‘I would just love to have her home – I need her home. It’s having a massive impact on my family. I’ve got two young children, 7 and 11, and they were desperately upset.

‘She was our only dog and we’ve had her ever since she was eight weeks old. She’s a massive part of our family, we’re never apart from her, she comes to work with me quite regularly, she comes on all of our trips with us’.

‘My daughter especially has been really badly affected by it – she’s absolutely devastated by the loss of her dog. The children just can’t understand how anybody could be so cruel.’

The Rishworth family have had Nellie for almost four years and have set up a Facebook group – with the help of family friend Rebecca Taylor - to share information that could lead to her return.

Nellie went missing from Rowland's castle on November 22 2022.

Suzi added: ‘My friend Rebecca’s dog was stolen a couple of years ago and it took her 11 months to get it back. She is a font of knowledge for me. I don’t have a firm idea of where Nellie is now but maybe the person who has her might have just inadvertently purchased her, not realising that she is a stolen dog. Likewise, she could be being held by someone who knows exactly what they’ve got but just doesn’t want to give her back. All I want is my dog back