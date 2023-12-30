Young people in Portsmouth will soon have access to an exciting new opportunity thanks to a new Prince’s Trust programme being launched in Waterlooville in January 2024.

Starting on 22 January, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue (HIWFRS) will start the new 12-week course for unemployed young people – aged between 16-25 – who aren’t in education and are unsure about their future goals.

The programme, which will be run out of Waterlooville fire station in Havant, is designed to boost confidence, increase motivation and help team members gain the new skills and experiences needed to turn their lives around, whether they choose to find employment or access further education.

Every team member who completes the course also receives a nationally recognised Level 1 Employment, Teamwork and Community Skills qualification certificate.

The course is designed to help unemployed young people to find new direction.

The HIWFRS Prince’s Trust programme has been running across various locations within Hampshire and the Isle of Wight for over 20 years and it has helped over 2,000 young people since it started in 2002.

Presentation ceremonies were held recently to celebrate the achievements of the latest Prince’s Trust team members in Basingstoke, Eastleigh and Ryde.

Recent team members spoke of the huge difference the programme has made to their lives: Abi , 22 from Basingstoke joined the programme after leaving Bath University in her third year due to personal circumstances.

Abi said: “I was at home applying for jobs and getting nowhere. Also, all my friends were still at uni in Bath so I felt slightly isolated and had no idea what my next steps would be. My mum who is currently a Fire Safety Inspector in HIWFRS then suggested I apply for the PT programme and I’m so glad I did.

“I would definitely recommend the programme to others. As well as leaving with a qualification and work experience, you also leave with a great friendship group and having helped the community.”

Abi is now considering applying for roles within the fire service as well as potential apprenticeships in environmental health with the council.

Liam, 22 from London, joined the Basingstoke Prince’s Trust team after moving there from London.

Liam said: “The course was suggested to me by the local job centre as I had just moved to the area and didn’t know anybody. Also, I wanted to brush up on my teamwork skills as I had been out of work for a little while since college.

“To anyone thinking of joining, I would say, just go for it. You might be nervous at the start going into a group with strangers but at the end of it, it’s worth it and you’ll come out with some really good friends.

“I really enjoyed working alongside some of the firefighters during my work experience, so in the future, I’m considering volunteering to support the Fire Cadet programme.”

The next Teams programmes start on 22 January 2024 at Waterlooville and Basingstoke fire stations.

