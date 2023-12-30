The co-founder of Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association (PDSA) says he is “incredibly humbled” to be made an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List.

Ken Ross, vice-chair of PDSA, was honoured for “services to charity, to education and to people with Down syndrome”. Founded in 2010 and now supporting more than 200 families and 100 schools across the south coast, PDSA celebrated a world-first in 2022 as a landmark bill to support people with Down Syndrome became law. The historic Down Syndrome Act 2022 set about improving the lives of those with Down Syndrome and was co-sponsored by politicians from across the political divide.

Ken is founding officer of the National Down Syndrome Policy Group along with his wife Rachael Ross MBE. PDSA was set up after the birth of their son Max, when they quickly realised that there was a lack of specialist support for children with Down Syndrome. The charity is now one of the leading specialist service providers in the UK.

Ken Ross OBE

Ken said of the OBE: “I feel immensely privileged to work with such incredible people at Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association, the National Down Syndrome Policy Group, Special Olympics and BAFTA and am incredibly humbled to receive this honour from HM the King.

“I will continue to strive to improve the outcomes for people with Down Syndrome and help mould a society where we all enjoy the same opportunities. I am particularly proud of all of my wife Rachael who works collaboratively with me, and our children Jack, Tom and Max, who have supported me throughout.”

Ken also works with BAFTA, co-commissioning a comprehensive review of disability, representation and accessibility in film and TV, leading to much wider representation of people with Down Syndrome on our screens. Ken has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for PDSA and other charities over the years.

He has taken part in the Great South Run for the past 12 years and he is also chair of the South East Hants Special Olympics Team, supporting people with learning difficulties to take part in sport and stay fit. All of this is delivered as a volunteer. He dedicates over 20 hours a week in volunteer time, and has dedicated thousands of volunteer hours over past years.

