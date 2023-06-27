Alfie Grimes, 17, was given the Orwell Award last year – a fully-funded sixth-form scholarship for children from less advantaged backgrounds – which allows him to study at the prestigious Windsor boys’ school and has been speaking about his time at the college.

Alfie said: ‘The most striking thing, when I crossed the bridge into Eton, was the chapel – that was quite impressive. Then, touring around the school there was quite a range of really good facilities that were quite different from my old school.

Alfie Grimes with his GCSE results and (right) in his new uniform at Eton.

‘The other thing that strikes you is the uniform. It’s quite unique with a tail coat and starched removable collar. I remember one of my Dame’s Assistants having to teach me how to do the collar - that was quite a funny experience.

‘At Eton, whatever you want to do, there is normally a facility there so you can engage and do that. Cricket courts, rugby pitches, the fencing facility, to a rifle range – anything you want to do you can pursue.’

Other novelties for Alfie included adjusting to traditional nomenclature and regularly attending chapel. Since starting at the college, he has enjoyed extra-curricular activities including playing cricket for the first time, sailing, rifle shooting and even skiing lessons.

Applications for this year’s Orwell Award open on July 3 and close on September 22 2023 – with 12 successful candidates chosen who will start at Eton in September 2024. Applicants do not need to have straight 9s at GCSE but should be predicted 8s in the subjects to be studied at A level and at least 7s in their other subjects. The school is looking for boys for whom the opportunity would be a ‘transformative experience.’

Alfie with his family.

Alfie, who grew up in Gosport in a large Naval family, said he feels welcome at the school and has not experienced ‘snobbery’.

He added: ‘Obviously with a school like Eton, there’s a certain reputation that precedes it – how you expect the boys to act and behave. What I’ve found and realised is that teenage boys are teenage boys. We all care about are A-levels and we all act the same – there is no judgement towards me because of my background. Being surrounded by boys with quite a good work ethic spurs you on to work harder, I think.’

Alfie was a high achiever at Castle View Academy in Paulsgrove, scoring seven grade 9 GCSEs – equivalent to A*s – a grade 8 and a distinction, securing his place at the £42,000 a year school. He is now urging others to apply for the grant, having initially overlooked the opportunity until he was encouraged by a teacher.

Alfie at Eton College.

He added: ‘I didn’t think I would have a hope to get in. I didn’t think I should take the time out of my day to bother – yet I did. Because I took that chance, I got a place. I would say take that time and take that chance.’

Eton has produced generations of influential figures and includes royalty, prime ministers, renowned writers, scientists, actors and more among its alumni. Notable Old Etonians include Princes William and Harry, Boris Johnson and George Orwell.

You can find out more about the Orwell Award and how to apply here.