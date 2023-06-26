News you can trust since 1877
Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival 2023: 32 pictures of families enjoying live music, colourful costumes and fairground fun

Families, school groups and more turned out in colourful costumes for a popular returning carnival.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:37 BST

There was something for everyone at this year’s annual Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival, held on the green near Allaway Avenue, Paulgrove on Saturday, June 24.

The festivities included a procession with floats, music, fairground rides and an array of free live entertainment – and guests were treated to beautiful summer weather. Among the line-up was performances from Sophie White, Dicey Riley, Paul Dillon and more.

NOW READ: Kids Party in the Park probe: Disgruntled customers urged to come forward with complaints

Here are 32 pictures of people taking part in this year’s carnival:

Pictured is: Paulsgrove and Wymering Scout group. Picture: Keith Woodland

1. Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival 2023

Pictured is: Paulsgrove and Wymering Scout group. Picture: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Fit and Funkey Ladies at the event. Picture: Keith Woodland

2. Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival 2023

Pictured is: Fit and Funkey Ladies at the event. Picture: Keith Woodland

Scouts and other carnival attendees in costume. Picture: Keith Woodland

3. Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival 2023

Scouts and other carnival attendees in costume. Picture: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: the Enpoint Twirl Team in the carnival. Picture: Keith Woodland

4. Pictured is: Picture: Keith Woodland (240621-14)

Pictured is: the Enpoint Twirl Team in the carnival. Picture: Keith Woodland

