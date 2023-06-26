Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival 2023: 32 pictures of families enjoying live music, colourful costumes and fairground fun
Families, school groups and more turned out in colourful costumes for a popular returning carnival.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:37 BST
There was something for everyone at this year’s annual Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival, held on the green near Allaway Avenue, Paulgrove on Saturday, June 24.
The festivities included a procession with floats, music, fairground rides and an array of free live entertainment – and guests were treated to beautiful summer weather. Among the line-up was performances from Sophie White, Dicey Riley, Paul Dillon and more.
Here are 32 pictures of people taking part in this year’s carnival:
