Residents poured in to show their support at Gosport Ferry Gardens after the club was granted permission to hold the event from Gosport Borough Council ‘within hours’ earlier in the week.

Ukrainians flags and banners adorned the Rotary gazebo, with passers-by reaching into their pockets to fill volunteer buckets.

Organisers say they were ‘hugely taken aback’ by the generosity of the people of Gosport – with some people donating ‘£20 cheques’ to the Ukraine appeal.

Gosport Rotary Club fundraiser on Saturday, March 5. Volunteers helped fundraise for the Ukraine appeal.

The Rotary’s International Chair, Simon Mason expressed his delight after donations flooded in on Saturday, amounting to a ‘huge’ £1,500 in funding, which has now reached £1,601.

The Gosport Rotary Club will send all proceeds to the Rotary Appeal – which is helping people in Ukraine and citizens who have fled to neighbouring countries due to Russia’s invasion.

Mr Mason said: ‘We made the decision to hold this event last Monday and the council approved a licence within three hours.

‘We are all watching what was happening on TV and in the newspapers and we felt it was right to show our support and get people to help.

‘It means so much to know that people are willing to give their time to come here and play their part. The generosity of the public is amazing.’

The club says it is planning to hold a second charity event on Saturday, March 12 to fundraise for Ukraine.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron