Tilly the Bengal cat from Gosport has died after being hit by a car

A well-loved Bengal cat, who was known for getting into mischief, has sadly died.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:49 BST
Tilly, the beautiful Bengal cat from Gosport, has sadly died at the age of two.

The mischievous cat, who was known for her cheeky antics, has a place in the hearts of a number of people in the community and the support that Caroline Oakes, her owner, has received has been incredible.

Tilly, who has the Facebook page Tilly’s Gosport Adventures, was always being spotted in places that she should not be including multiple high street shops and she quickly built a following.

Tilly the Bengal cat has sadly died, leaving the community devastated.
Tilly the Bengal cat has sadly died, leaving the community devastated.
It is believed that she was hit by a car and went into a neighbours garden to peacefully pass away and her death has been a massive shock to Caroline and her family who were besotted with the precious cat.

Caroline said: “I think she was hit by a car because I went to see her at the vet and had scuff marks on her paws but she looked perfect and they had wrapped her up in a blanket that said something like little miss mischief on it.

"It is absolutely amazing, I can’t thank people enough for their kind words. I think she just impacted everyone so much which is so lovely and so nice. People have been kind enough to start a memorial in Gosport high street which is so nice – I haven’t seen it yet but I appreciate it so much.

"If I can just say thank you for everyone’s kindness. I am just overwhelmed with the outpouring of support."

Her neighbour, who found Tilly in her garden, tried to contact Caroline but she was working and so the ‘lovely’ neighbour took her to the vets.

Caroline said: “I phoned the vets because I had a missed call from them and I said ‘what has she done now’ and that’s when they said that she had died and it was just such a shock.”

There have been multiple Facebook posts remembering Tilly and the impact that she had on people’s lives and there is also talk about people wanting to set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a memorial for the one-of-a-kind cat.

