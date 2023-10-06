Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mischievous cat, who was known for her cheeky antics, has a place in the hearts of a number of people in the community and the support that Caroline Oakes, her owner, has received has been incredible.

Tilly the Bengal cat has sadly died, leaving the community devastated.

It is believed that she was hit by a car and went into a neighbours garden to peacefully pass away and her death has been a massive shock to Caroline and her family who were besotted with the precious cat.

Caroline said: “I think she was hit by a car because I went to see her at the vet and had scuff marks on her paws but she looked perfect and they had wrapped her up in a blanket that said something like little miss mischief on it.

"If I can just say thank you for everyone’s kindness. I am just overwhelmed with the outpouring of support."

Her neighbour, who found Tilly in her garden, tried to contact Caroline but she was working and so the ‘lovely’ neighbour took her to the vets.

Caroline said: “I phoned the vets because I had a missed call from them and I said ‘what has she done now’ and that’s when they said that she had died and it was just such a shock.”