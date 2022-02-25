If you fancy spoiling your mum this Mother's Day, a relaxing trip to one of Hampshire's most luxurious spas is the perfect treat.

Whether you are after a back-massage or a hydrofacial, Hampshire's spas have every treatment you could desire.

Solent Hotel and Spa in Whiteley, Fareham.

To help you decide on which spa is the best for Mother's Day this year, we have put together a list of some of the most luxurious spas in the area.

Here's everything you need to know:

Langstone Quays Resort

Northney Road, Portsmouth, Hayling Island, PO11 0NQ

Langstone Quays Resort is a stunning hotel located on Hayling Island.

Inside Langstone Quays is 'Infinite Beauty' which offers treatments to guests of the hotel and residents from the surrounding area such as Hayling Island, Havant, Portsmouth and Chichester.

Treatments include an hour-long Dermalogica facial, a deluxe manicure and an array of body treatments.

There is also a jacuzzi, air-conditioned gym and a swimming pool on site.

Treatment prices vary and for further information on Infinite Beauty at Langstone Quays, please visit their website.

Solent Hotel and Spa

Rookery Avenue, Whiteley, Fareham PO15 7AJ

Solent Hotel and Spa offers luxury accommodation close to Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

The spa boasts a swimming pool, sauna, indoor jacuzzi and steam room alongside relaxing treatment rooms.

There is also an exclusive double treatment room on offer.

Treatments at Solent Hotel and Spa include a Caudalie Reservatrol facial, a winemakers massage, and a relaxing and nourishing body wrap.

Spa day packages are also on offer and they are priced from £45 for full use of spa facilities.

Gift vouchers are also available.

To find out treatment prices or to book your stay, please visit the Solent Hotel and Spa website.

Champneys Forest Mere

Portsmouth Road, Liphook GU30 7JG

Treat yourself and your mum to some well-deserved pampering at Champneys Forest Mere.

Champneys offer a wide range of spa break packages that will allow you to be able to unwind and recharge.

Whilst enjoying the spa break, you will have full access to all the spa facilities including the swimming pool and the steam rooms.

The hotel will also provide a nutritious breakfast, lunch or dinner if the spa day makes you peckish.

Treatments include a Champneys Swedish back massage and a luxury pedicure.

The classic Champneys spa day packages start from £99 per person.

To find out more about prices and treatments, please visit champneys.com

Skylark Country Club

Skylark Meadows, Whiteley, Fareham PO15 6TJ

Skylark is the epitome of a quintessential country club and their spa has an array of treatments and facilities on offer to create the perfect Mother's Day this year.

The spa boasts a hot tub, steam room, a 15 meter indoor/outdoor heated swimming pool and a relaxation room.

The resident beauty therapists are happy to discuss a detailed treatment plan to help you relax and soothe every part of your body.

Treatments at Skylark include Decléor Facials and a Swedish back, neck and shoulder massage.

Treatment prices vary and spa packages are priced from £60 per person.

To find out more about Sky Lark Country Club Spa, please visit their website.

Macdonald Botley Park Hotel and Spa

Winchester Road, Boorley Green, Southampton, SO32 2UA

Botley Park Hotel and Spa is located right in the heart of Hampshire and it is one of the finest four-star hotels in Southampton.

The hotel has a luxury spa and offers spa packages to make the most out of your relaxation time.

Half-day spa days include the 'morning revive' package which consists of a 25-minute Elemis treatment and full use of the spa before a two-course meal at their Winchester restaurant.

Spa packages start from £65 and you can find out more here.

Chichester Harbour Hotel and Spa

57 North Street, Chichester, PO19 1NH

Chichester Harbour Hotel and Spa is a boutique accommodation and great for a luxury retreat.

The subterranean spa features a steam room, hydrotherapy pool, a small gym and four treatment rooms that offer holistic and natural remedies by Templespa.

Chichester Harbour offers both spa days and individual treatments, with spa days including a morning of rejuvenation with unlimited use of the spa, a luxury treatment such as a bespoke massage and lunch at The Ship from £75 per person.

To find out more, please visit the Chichester Harbour website.

