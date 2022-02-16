The day, which is also known as Mothering Sunday, usually falls in March in the UK but the date is not always the same.

This year, even more families will come together to celebrate their nearest and dearest, after the last two occasions were put on pause due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The UK and the US have different dates for Mother's Day.

Many will want to be fully prepared for Mother's Day this year to make up for lost time.

Here is everything you need to know about Mother's Day 2022:

When is Mother's Day this year?

In the UK, Mothering Sunday will fall on March 27 in 2022.

This year, the US will celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8.

Why does the date change every year?

In the UK, Mother's Day is linked to Easter which has a different date each year that is determined by the lunar calendar.

Mother's Day always falls on the fourth Sunday during Lent.

Lent is where people typically give up things such as bad habits or certain foods for 40 days before Easter.

In the US, Mothering Sunday is an annual holiday, held on the second Sunday in May.

Due to this, the US date also varies each year.

Where does the tradition of Mother's Day come from?

Celebrations of mothers and motherhood can be traced back to the Ancient Greeks and Romans, who held festivals to honour the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybel.

Mothering Sunday in the UK first began as a church tradition, where Christians would visit their 'mother church' which is why the date is so-called.

In the US, the modern holiday first began back in 1907 when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her late mother Ann Jarvis, a peace activist who treated wounded soldiers during the American Civil War.

Anna campaigned for a day of national observance to honour mothers which gained a lot of traction and by 1911, all US states celebrated the holiday.

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson declared Mother's Day a national holiday ‘as a public expression of love and reverence for the mothers of our country.’

South Africa, South America, and parts of Europe celebrate Mother’s Day on the same date as the US, whereas other countries such as Russia, Bolivia, and France celebrate on different dates.

