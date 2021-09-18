A Jurassic Park themed stage show with one of the largest model T-Rex’s in Europe is coming to the Guildhall.

The interactive dinosaur show will feature ground-breaking technology to make their prehistoric creatures as realistic as possible.

Portsmouth Guildhall

Their eyes will blink, their mouths will move and all the species showcased will have fully functioning and moving bodies.

Dinosaurs featured alongside the gigantic Tyrannosaurus Rex include Stegosaurus’, Velociraptors and Triceratops’.

Professional actors, puppeteers and an award winning props department will aim to create a ‘roarsome’ experience for all the family – as the rangers will take everyone on a 65 million year old adventure through a Jurassic zoo to hunt for a missing dinosaur.

Lucky children may also get the chance to feed the dinosaurs on stage as part of the 90 minute show.

The event also boasts one of the widest varieties of dinosaur puppets, species and costumes in the UK.

It will be held on Saturday 4 June 2022 at 12pm, 3pm and 6pm.

Standard adult tickets will cost £22.95 per person and £16.05 for children, and they can be purchased here.

