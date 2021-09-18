Isle of Wight Festival 2021: This is how much drinks cost at the Isle of Wight Festival this weekend
ISLE of Wight Festival has finally returned and is set to round-out festival season.
Music-lovers are flocking to the island this weekend, to watch the likes of Snow Patrol, Duran Duran and many more.
The festival is taking place at Seaclose Park in Newport this weekend.
If you are attending the Isle of Wight Festival this weekend, one of the most important questions on your mind will be – how much do drinks cost?
Here is everything you need to know:
Draught Beer and Cider
Amstel – £6 – £5.40, with Barclaycard Discount
Strongbow Original – £6 – £5.40, with Barclaycard Discount
Strongbow Dark Fruit – £6.20 – £5.58, with Barclaycard Discount
Packaged Beer and Cider
Heineken – 330ml – £5.60 – £5.04, with Barclaycard Discount
Desperados – 330ml – £5.90 – £5.31, with Barclaycard Discount
Old Mount Watermelon and Lime – 330ml – £5.80 – £5.22, with Barclaycard Discount
Old Mount Pineapple and Raspberry – 330ml – £5.80 – £5.22, with Barclaycard Discount
House Wine
Hun wines – dry pale rose, shiraz and sauvignon blanc – 250ml – £8 – £7.20, with Barclaycard Discount
Other Wine and Sparkling
Full bottle – white, red and rose – 750ml – £25 – £22.50, with Barclaycard Discount
Prosecco – 200ml – £9.50 – £8.55, with Barclaycard Discount
Spirit and Mixer
Vodka, gin, spiced rum, whiskey plus mixer – £6.50 – £5.85, with Barclaycard Discount
Vodka and Red Bull – £8 – £7.20, with Barclaycard Discount
Softs and Water
Water – £2.60 – £2.34, with Barclaycard Discount
Red Bull – energy, sugarfree, tropical – £3.50 – £3.15, with Barclaycard Discount