Best pictures from Friday at Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Jennifer McCord

Music-lovers are flocking to the island this weekend, to watch the likes of Snow Patrol, Duran Duran and many more.

The festival is taking place at Seaclose Park in Newport this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are attending the Isle of Wight Festival this weekend, one of the most important questions on your mind will be – how much do drinks cost?

Here is everything you need to know:

Draught Beer and Cider

Amstel – £6 – £5.40, with Barclaycard Discount

Strongbow Original – £6 – £5.40, with Barclaycard Discount

Strongbow Dark Fruit – £6.20 – £5.58, with Barclaycard Discount

Packaged Beer and Cider

Heineken – 330ml – £5.60 – £5.04, with Barclaycard Discount

Desperados – 330ml – £5.90 – £5.31, with Barclaycard Discount

Old Mount Watermelon and Lime – 330ml – £5.80 – £5.22, with Barclaycard Discount

Old Mount Pineapple and Raspberry – 330ml – £5.80 – £5.22, with Barclaycard Discount

House Wine

Hun wines – dry pale rose, shiraz and sauvignon blanc – 250ml – £8 – £7.20, with Barclaycard Discount

Other Wine and Sparkling

Full bottle – white, red and rose – 750ml – £25 – £22.50, with Barclaycard Discount

Prosecco – 200ml – £9.50 – £8.55, with Barclaycard Discount

Spirit and Mixer

Vodka, gin, spiced rum, whiskey plus mixer – £6.50 – £5.85, with Barclaycard Discount

Vodka and Red Bull – £8 – £7.20, with Barclaycard Discount

Softs and Water

Water – £2.60 – £2.34, with Barclaycard Discount

Red Bull – energy, sugarfree, tropical – £3.50 – £3.15, with Barclaycard Discount

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron