People are still being encouraged to report their grievances over ‘rip-off’ Kids Party in the Park if they are not satisfied with how their complaint has been dealt with by event organisers.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

As reported, parents were left seething after forking out £80 for the Kids Party in the Park event last month at Castle Field, Southsea, but were left stunned when a host of the advertised attractions failed to show.

Bitter customers called for a refund of their cash after they were enraged not to see an outdoor cinema, bar, foam party, Hey Duggee, two stages, a magician, Sonic, inflatables, a toddler area, Paw patrol characters, Buzz and Rex, and Anna and Elsa. The fallout from the event also included a children’s singing group called Lyrics being booted off stage.

Portsmouth City Council recently confirmed Trading Standards is investigating the event and said help is available to those seeking compensation.

And with rumblings from the event continuing, a council spokeswoman said: ‘The council's trading standards team is investigating and considering what action may be appropriate. We are working closely with Citizens Advice.

Residents who believe a complaint has not been satisfactorily dealt with by the event organisers should contact Citizens Advice (CA) in the first instance. The CA consumer service is on 0808 223 1133 or see www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer.’

A council statement after the event said: ‘In Portsmouth we have at least a six-year history of this company holding events. We had no grounds for considering that it would not be able to deliver another event.

‘When considering permission for an event the council's job, along with emergency services and other local organisations, is to make sure the event can be held safely. This requirement was satisfied so permission was given.

‘We're very disappointed that on this occasion, many people were dissatisfied with what was provided. We will reflect on the complaints received and the possibility of this event returning. Council trading standards officers are aware of the concerns raised and are investigating.’

Parents branded the event as ‘disgusting’ and a ‘rip-off’ and urged people to avoid Kids Party in the Park events in future.

A row also erupted on stage between Cosham singing group Lyrics and Kids Party in the Park organiser Jaycee and artist Kurtis the Craig David act. ‘I was sickened and shaken by this behaviour and attitude, especially the lack of empathy towards my crew who had been invited and worked so hard,’ a Lyrics spokeswoman said.

‘It was a complete nightmare. All of the parents of my crew were shaken but thankfully the children had run off and didn’t notice the centre stage row. Lyrics were invited and let on stage and were abused and embarrassed.’

The Kids Party in the Park spokeswoman previously told The News: ‘I understand why people are angry and upset and we will deal with it in the correct way.’

She previously said they were left with a ‘major issue’ after the staging company left them with a half-built main stage and no second stage and issues with the sound - with her having to pay for sound equipment.

