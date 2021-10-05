But with so many amazing places to choose from, how can you possible narrow down the options?

To figure it out, we asked the people who we knew would give us the right answer – our readers at The News.

This was what they said when we asked them for their favourite place to get a kebab in Portsmouth.

Be sure to click through the entire gallery to find out which restaurant was crowned the winner.

1. Batman Grill, Locksway Road, Southsea - 11 Batman Grill in Locksway Road, Southsea, was rated the 11th best place to get a kebab, according to our readers. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. San Kebab and Pizza House, Eastney Road, Southsea - 10 Our readers' tenth favourite place to get a kebab is San Kebab and Pizza House in Eastney Road, Southsea. Photo: Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. Spice 'N' Grill, Fawcett Road, Southsea - 9 In ninth place, we have Spice 'N' Grill in Fawcett Road, Southsea. Photo: Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. Royal Kebab House, Portsmouth Road, Cosham - 8 Definitely deserving of its regal name, Royal Kebab House in Portsmouth Road, Cosham, is in eighth place. Photo: Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales