9 best Chinese takeaways in Portsmouth, according to our readers

Independent businesses across the city are all vying for customer attention.

But with so much choice, how can you possibly pick the best place for your takeaway?

To decide, we asked the people who would know best – our readers at The News.

This was the response from our readers when we asked them for their favourite Chinese.

Make sure to click through the entire gallery to find out which restaurant was crowned the winner.

1. Pearl of the Orient, Havant Road, Farlington - 9 Firstly we have Pearl of the Orient in Farlington, the ninth rated Chinese takeaway by our readers. Photo: Google maps Photo Sales

2. Golden Tree, New Road, Fratton - 8 The eighth rated Chinese takeaway spot is Golden Tree in New Road, Fratton. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. Taste of China, Cosham - 7 The Taste of China, on Cosham High Street, has finished in seventh place. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Singapore Island, Fratton Road, Fratton - 6 Offering Singaporean and Chinese cuisine, Fratton Road's Singapore Island is in sixth place. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales