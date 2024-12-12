11 memorable pictures of fun nights out at Drift bar in Southsea in 2016

By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Dec 2024, 15:52 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 18:07 BST
Following the announcement Drift Bar in Southsea is undergoing a rebrand we thought we would have a look at good times people have had at the venue.

The Palmerston Road bar and club will be undergoing a “very exciting” rebrand in the new year having been a fixture in the city for 20 years.

The popular bar and karaoke venue has been known for its fun bottomless brunches with live entertainment as well as its tasty cocktails.

There have been many memorable nights. Have a look at this collection from eight years ago in December 2016.

Fun times at Drift bar in 2016. Drift/Red Lens Photographic

1. Drift bar in 2016

Fun times at Drift bar in 2016. Drift/Red Lens Photographic Photo: Drift/Red Lens Photographic

Fun times at Drift bar in 2016. Drift/Red Lens Photographic

2. Drift bar in 2016

Fun times at Drift bar in 2016. Drift/Red Lens Photographic Photo: Drift/Red Lens Photographic

Fun times at Drift bar in 2016. Drift/Red Lens Photographic

3. Drift bar in 2016

Fun times at Drift bar in 2016. Drift/Red Lens Photographic Photo: Drift/Red Lens Photographic

Fun times at Drift bar in 2016. Drift/Red Lens Photographic

4. Drift bar in 2016

Fun times at Drift bar in 2016. Drift/Red Lens Photographic Photo: Drift/Red Lens Photographic

