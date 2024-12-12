11 memorable pictures of fun nights out at Drift bar in Southsea in 2016

The Palmerston Road bar and club will be undergoing a “very exciting” rebrand in the new year having been a fixture in the city for 20 years.
The popular bar and karaoke venue has been known for its fun bottomless brunches with live entertainment as well as its tasty cocktails.
There have been many memorable nights. Have a look at this collection from eight years ago in December 2016.
