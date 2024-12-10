Drift bar in Southsea clarifies it is set for 'very exciting' rebrand in new year
Drift, located in Palmerston Road, has been a firm fixture in the nightlife scene within the city for the past 20 years.
The popular bar and karaoke venue has been known for its fun bottomless brunches with live entertainment as well as its tasty cocktails. But the venue has now told The News it is set to undergo a “full rebrand with venue name change”.
A spokesperson said: “We will actually be undergoing a full venue rebrand and venue name and concept change. We have something very exciting in the pipeline.”
The rebrand will take place next year after Drift signs off with its New Year’s Eve bash. Taking to social media at the weekend to announce the change, the venue said: “It’s a bittersweet moment for us as we announce the closure of Drift Southsea after an incredible 20 years. From unforgettable club nights to magical memories (and the occasional bottomless brunch), it’s been a wild ride, Southsea.
“But don’t worry, we’re going out in style with one last epic bash! Join us for our NYE Throwback Party — we’re bringing the vibes, the nostalgia, and all the dance moves for one final night of chaos and fun.
“While we’re saying goodbye to Drift, we’re super excited for what’s next. A brand new adventure is about to take over 78 Palmerston Road, and it’s going to ignite your social life in a way you won’t forget.
“Stay tuned for all the juicy details coming soon, and let’s make the last few weeks of Drift one to remember. Get ready to go rogue.”
