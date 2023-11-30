11 of the best Portsmouth pubs according to our readers
The city was recently dubbed the UK’s booze capital due to it having the most pubs per square mile in the country – highlighting the passion for pub culture in the area.
A fun straw poll by The News was also recently posted on our social media which asked: “What is the best pub in Portsmouth?”
The post drew a whooping 800 comments or so with people pitching in with their say – again highlighting the ferocious appetite in the city to frequent a good “boozer”. Obviously not everyone agrees but some pubs received several nods from punters as good choices to visit.
The Manor House in Drayton, which recently suffered a shock closure at the hands of Greene King and will now see a protest on Saturday, features highly and is included in this picture gallery of the best pubs in Portsmouth. As does the Apsley House, a “proper old fashioned back street boozer” that recently saw its long serving landlords depart after 24 years and is currently closed as the pub owner looks to bring in new custodians.
Whatever your preferred destination, I’m sure you can all agree on one thing; there are some great pubs in Portsmouth that offer wonderful variety for its punters.