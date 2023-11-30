11 of the best Portsmouth pubs according to our readers

Portsmouth boasts many great pubs that people love to visit and have fond memories of.

The city was recently dubbed the UK’s booze capital due to it having the most pubs per square mile in the country – highlighting the passion for pub culture in the area.

A fun straw poll by The News was also recently posted on our social media which asked: “What is the best pub in Portsmouth?”

The post drew a whooping 800 comments or so with people pitching in with their say – again highlighting the ferocious appetite in the city to frequent a good “boozer”. Obviously not everyone agrees but some pubs received several nods from punters as good choices to visit.

The Manor House in Drayton, which recently suffered a shock closure at the hands of Greene King and will now see a protest on Saturday, features highly and is included in this picture gallery of the best pubs in Portsmouth. As does the Apsley House, a “proper old fashioned back street boozer” that recently saw its long serving landlords depart after 24 years and is currently closed as the pub owner looks to bring in new custodians.

Whatever your preferred destination, I’m sure you can all agree on one thing; there are some great pubs in Portsmouth that offer wonderful variety for its punters.

1 . The Manor House The Manor House pub in Drayton. The pub recently suffered a shock closure at the hands of Greene King but punters are now fighting to take over the beloved pub. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Deco The Deco in in Elm Grove. Located in Elm Grove in Southsea, this pub was originally known as The Elms when it was built in the 1930s from a design by A E Cogswell. It has an art deco theme inside. Picture: Google Map Photo: Matt Mohan-hickson Photo Sales

3 . The Rose In June This pub can be found in Milton Road. It dates back to the 19th century. Photo: Paul Jacobs Photo Sales