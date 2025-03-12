13 best butchers in Portsmouth and surrounding areas including Buckwells, according to Google reviews

There is nothing like a traditional butchers - and the city has plenty of them.

Hampshire is home to some absolutely incredible independent butchers that offer top notch meat.

From Buckwells of Southsea to Bransbury Park Butchers, we are blessed to still have so many traditional and family run butchers in the area.

Here are 13 of the best butchers in the area, according to Google:

1. Best Butchers

Isaac Family Butchers has a Google rating of 4.8 with 32 reviews. Pictures: From left, Bert Robinson, owner Lee Isaac, Paul Denman, Lexie Harvey, Jake Page and Evie Tambling. Isaac Family Butchers in Mengham Road, Hayling Island, has been rebranded Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250125-21)

2. Isaac Family Butchers

Isaac Family Butchers has a Google rating of 4.8 with 32 reviews. Pictures: From left, Bert Robinson, owner Lee Isaac, Paul Denman, Lexie Harvey, Jake Page and Evie Tambling. Isaac Family Butchers in Mengham Road, Hayling Island, has been rebranded Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250125-21) | Chris Moorhouse

Portchester Butchers has a Google rating of 5.0 and one review said: "Was sold and hooked just from their in-house home-made sausages." (l-r) Jacob and his dad David Smith Picture: Sarah Standing (310123-8962)

3. Portchester Butchers

Portchester Butchers has a Google rating of 5.0 and one review said: "Was sold and hooked just from their in-house home-made sausages." (l-r) Jacob and his dad David Smith Picture: Sarah Standing (310123-8962) | The News Photo: Sarah Standing

Buckwells of Southsea, Osborne Road, has a Google rating of 4.5 and one review said: "Simply the best, quality, service, advice and selection second to none."Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170523-01)

4. Buckwells of Southsea, Osborne Road

Buckwells of Southsea, Osborne Road, has a Google rating of 4.5 and one review said: "Simply the best, quality, service, advice and selection second to none."Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170523-01) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

