19 picture perfect restaurants and pubs in Hampshire to book for Mother's Day

By Sophie Lewis, Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Mar 2025, 11:45 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 12:21 BST

Nothing says ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ like a tasty Sunday lunch.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, a lot of people will be frantically searching for places to take their family to celebrate - but we’ve got you covered.

This year, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, March 30, and whether you are looking for a cosy family pub or a sophisticated restaurant, there is something for everyone across the area.

From Carter & Co to Carluccio’s in Gunwharf Quays, there are so many fantastic places to choose from.

If you are looking for some brilliant spots to celebrate Mother's Day - here is a fabulous list.

1. Mother's Day

If you are looking for some brilliant spots to celebrate Mother's Day - here is a fabulous list. | The News

Carter & Co, Southsea, is a perfect place if you want to push the boat out and tuck into a delicious meal.

2. Carter and Co, Southsea

Carter & Co, Southsea, is a perfect place if you want to push the boat out and tuck into a delicious meal. Photo: -

Brasserie Blanc, Portsmouth, has a reputation for offering high quality dishes and it is a brilliant place to dine if you are celebrating Mother's Day.

3. Brasserie Blanc, Portsmouth

Brasserie Blanc, Portsmouth, has a reputation for offering high quality dishes and it is a brilliant place to dine if you are celebrating Mother's Day. Photo: Google

Make this Mother's Day one to remember with Carluccio's delicious Set Menu which features mushroom arancini and risotto verde.

4. Carluccio's, Gunwharf Quays

Make this Mother's Day one to remember with Carluccio's delicious Set Menu which features mushroom arancini and risotto verde. Photo: Google

